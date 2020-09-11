TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 658,381 across the state Friday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,650 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 41,201 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,502 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 2,529 residents had tested positive and 64 had died from the virus.
