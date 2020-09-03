TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 637,013 across the state Thursday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,571 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 39,428 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 11,650 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 2,454 residents had tested positive and 63 had died from the virus.
