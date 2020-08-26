TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 608,722 across the state Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,220 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 37,404 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,733 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 2,360 residents had tested positive and 56 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.