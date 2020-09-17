TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 674,456 across the state Thursday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,255 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 42,047 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 13,086 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 2,546 residents had tested positive and 65 had died from the virus.
