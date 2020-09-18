TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 677,660 across the state Friday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,204 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 42,234 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 13,225 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 2,560 residents had tested positive and 65 had died from the virus.
