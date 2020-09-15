TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 668,846 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,116 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 41,654 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,787 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 2,535 residents had tested positive and 65 had died from the virus.
