TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 658,381 across the state Saturday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,190 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 41,215 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,600 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Saturday, 2,517 residents had tested positive and 65 had died from the virus.
