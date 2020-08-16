TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 573,416 across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 3,779 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 33,928 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 9,452 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 2,236 residents had tested positive and 47 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.