TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 605,502 across the state Tuesday, according to Florida health officials Sunday.
That's an increase of 2,673 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 37,038 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,580 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Tuesday, 2,346 residents had tested positive and 56 had died from the virus.
