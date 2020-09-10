TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 654,731 across the state Thursday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 2,583 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 40,807 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,326 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Thursday, 2,502 residents had tested positive and 64 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.