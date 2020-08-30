TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 621,586 across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 2,583 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 38,410 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 11,119 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 2,414 residents had tested positive and 60 had died from the virus.
