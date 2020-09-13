TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 663,994 across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 2,423 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 41,297 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,608 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 2,528 residents had tested positive and 65 had died from the virus.
