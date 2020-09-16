TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 671,201 across the state Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 2,355 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 41,851 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,939 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 2,536 residents had tested positive and 65 had died from the virus.
