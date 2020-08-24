TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 602,829 across the state, according to Florida health officials Sunday.
That's an increase of 2,258 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 36,569 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 10,397 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, 2,340 residents had tested positive and 53 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.