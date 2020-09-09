TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 652,148 across the state Wednesday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 2,056 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 40,517 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,115 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Wednesday, 2,517 residents had tested positive and 64 had died from the virus.
