TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 269,811 across the state, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 15,300 new cases in a single day.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,242 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports that 18,271 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Sunday, 719 residents had tested positive and 22 deaths had been reported.
