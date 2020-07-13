TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose to 282,435 across the state, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 12,624 new cases in a single day.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,277 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports that 18,498 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, 734 residents had tested positive and 22 deaths had been reported.
