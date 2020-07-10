TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 244,151 total cases across the state, according to Florida health officials.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 4,102 Florida residents have died from the virus, according to health officials.
The state reports that 17,602 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
In Suwannee County, by Friday, 694 residents had tested positive and 21 deaths had been reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.