TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida rose to 665,730 across the state Monday, according to Florida health officials.
That's an increase of 1,736 new cases in a single day.
The state reports 41,374 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
State health officials report 12,642 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, 2,529 residents had tested positive and 65 had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.