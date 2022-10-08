VALDOSTA — First Commerce Credit Union and the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation are partnering for the Third Annual #PinkPower #FlamingoChallenge during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We have an incredibly strong and supportive community. Since launching the #FlamingoChallenge two years ago, I have been deeply inspired to see individuals and organizations come together to show their support for patients battling breast cancer,” Cecilia Homison, First Commerce chief executive officer, said in an earlier statement. “First Commerce is proud to partner with the SGMC Foundation on an initiative that truly changes lives for the better.”
The #FlamingoChallenge uses flocks of pink yard flamingos and the power of social media to create what organizers call a fun and easy way for members of the community to get involved by displaying their flamingo flocks and making a pledge to donate funds to support local breast cancer patients being treated at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center.
The money raised through the #PinkPower #FlamingoChallenge helps make a meaningful impact on the lives of local breast cancer patients and their families, organizers said. Donations are used to assist with local patient screenings, treatment therapies and education around prevention and awareness, according to First Commerce Credit Union.
In an earlier statement, Hilary Gibbs, vice president and chief development officer of the SGMC Foundation, said, “Keeping charitable donations local is important for our community, as they help fund the programs and services we offer our patients through the Pearlman Cancer Center.
“We are grateful to partner with First Commerce again this year to raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.”
During the past two years, First Commerce Credit Union raised more than $125,000 for both Florida and Georgia hospitals with the help of hundreds of businesses and individuals to directly support breast cancer patients in their area, said Simon Spittal, financial center manager for Bemiss Road. He said in October 2020, FCCU recognized the need to do something as some patients with breast cancer are unable to get to treatments due to concerns with COVID.
“We knew this as some of our own team members were facing their own battles with breast cancer, including our company CEO. So this became very personal for us to do something locally,” Spittal said.
“I am really excited about the upcoming events and cannot wait to see all the stories and fun pictures that will be shared and the donations that will help our local community.
Anyone can participate – individuals, non-profits, businesses, schools and local government agencies. They just have to email their request to Flamingos@FirstCommerceCU.org and join the fun.”
For more information about the #PinkPower #FlamingoChallenge or to donate online, visit p2p.onecause.com/flamingochallenge. Or mail or deliver checks to the SGMC Foundation, P.O. Box 1727 Valdosta, GA 31603. Make checks payable to SGMC Foundation and include “Flamingo Challenge” on the memo line. People interested in requesting a flock of pink flamingos directly, email First Commerce at Flamingos@FirstCommerceCU.org.
