ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the American flag and Georgia state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol building and grounds and throughout Lowndes County Monday, May 9, in honor of the Honorable H. Arthur “Mac” McLane.
In a proclamation, Kemp noted: "Whereas Judge McLane began his career on the bench in 1974 as State Court Judge of Lowndes County; and whereas Judge McLane also served for 25 years as Judge of the Superior Court for the Southern Judicial District; and whereas it is fitting and proper to recognize Judge McLane's service to the citizens of Lowndes County and the Southern Judicial Circuit by lowering the flags on the State Capitol and in Lowndes County to half-staff.
"Now, therefore, in honor of and as a mark of respect for the memory of the Honorable H. Arthur 'Mac' McLane, pursuant to the authority visited in me as governor of the State of Georgia, it is hereby that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Georgia shall be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol building and grounds and throughout Lowndes County on Monday, May 9, 2022, the day of Judge McLane's interment."
McLane passed away Tuesday, May 3. He was 83.
McLane's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Burial follows at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation is scheduled 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 8, Carson McLane Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.