VALDOSTA — Five new student COVID cases have been reported within Valdosta City Schools.
Forty-one students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
The 8,274 systemwide student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,539 virtual students and 5,735 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of April 9, according to a report released by school officials this week.
Within the system’s 1,122 employees, four new cases were reported and 14 are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The system stated the next update will be released April 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.