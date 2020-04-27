VALDOSTA – After a Sunday with no additional cases in Lowndes County, five cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, according to the noon update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has 136 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Monday 12:30 p.m. daily report.
The hospital had discharged 36 COVID-19 patients and had five patients waiting for testing results, per the report.
Thirteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents; some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 2:03 p.m. April 27.
