VALDOSTA — Five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lowndes County Monday evening, according to the 7 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The total number of cases for Lowndes now sits at 162, according to the report.
Twenty-two new cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Lowndes County last week.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Twenty-eight Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
