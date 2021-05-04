VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta City Schools students are COVID-19 positive and five students have been quarantined for possible exposure, according to the system's weekly update.
That's down from 85 students quarantined due to possible exposure as of the last city schools update.
The 8,278 systemwide student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,500 virtual students and 5,778 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of April 30, according to a report released by school officials this week.
Within the system’s 1,122 employees, no new cases were reported with no quarantines due to possible exposure.
The system stated the next update will be released May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.