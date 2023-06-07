VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recently held an Emergency Medical Services badge pinning ceremony to “honor the exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment of its courageous paramedics and emergency medical technicians.”
“Paramedics and EMTs are the backbone of EMS, providing critical care and support to those in need during challenging and often life-threatening situations,” hospital representatives said in a statement. “The badge pinning ceremony is a significant occasion that marks a pivotal milestone in the careers of these brave individuals, recognizing their successful completion of the demanding training programs.”
During the ceremony, a panel of local leaders, medical professionals and senior first responders and department officials came together to celebrate the achievements of the area’s newest paramedics and EMTs.
Individuals received their official badge, “symbolizing their commitment to upholding the highest standards of medical care and professionalism,” hospital representatives said.
Paramedics included John Bloxsom, Aaron Eveland, Dean Greinke, Aaron Montgomery, Michael Pickett, Taylor Suter, Mark Sutton and Kentrell Winters. Samuel Nieves received his advanced EMT certification.
“This ceremony is not only for the newly badged paramedics and EMTs but also for their families, friends and colleagues who have supported them throughout their rigorous training,” said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer. “It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by these first responders and highlights the importance of their critical role in safeguarding our community’s health and well-being.”
Emily Brown, SGMC trauma program manager, presented two groups with Life Save awards.
“Receiving a Life Save Award not only acknowledges the heroic efforts of the recipients but also serves as an inspiration to others, highlighting the importance of preparedness, quick response and effective intervention in emergency situations,” she said.
The first Life Save Award recipients included from the Valdosta Fire Department: Chief Brian Boutwell, Lt. Darren Williams, Sgt. Justin Smith, Firefighter Jeffrey Frier and from SGMC: Paramedics Katie Durrance, Jordan Swanner, Tim Rawlins and Advanced EMT Riva Aldous.
The second Life Save Award recipients included from the Lowndes County Fire Rescue: Capt. Jeff Talley, Lt. Jordan Willis, Sgt. Devin Watkins, Firefighter Dalton Santiago, and from SGMC on call with Lowndes County Fire Rescue: Paramedics Brittany Brown, Aaron Eveland, Colt Richardson, Kenny Winters and Assistant Chief Matt Morris.
