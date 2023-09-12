First Methodist Church reconsecrates sanctuary in celebration ceremony

VALDOSTA – First Methodist Church of Valdosta, formerly known as First United Methodist Church of Valdosta, celebrated its sanctuary updates as its congregation held a reconsecration service Sunday morning, Sept. 10.
The Valdosta Daily Times spoke with the Senior Pastor Anthony McPhail, who has led the church for the last three years, about the church’s history and recent changes Monday afternoon.
“Our roots trace back to, more than likely, records weren’t as great back then, 1832 in Troupville, which was the predecessor county seat to Valdosta. There are records dating back to 1832 of Methodist pastors appointed to Troupville. In 1859, the Troupville Church moved to this property in the heart of downtown Valdosta, and Valdosta was later formed around the incoming railroad. So we’ve been here since 1859,” he explained.
An original church was built and torn down, he said, and later in 1896 a sanctuary was constructed on the corner of North Patterson Street and Valley Street.
“That sanctuary burned in 1904 but with some of the foundation walls still intact, the church rebuilt it in 1904 and 1905,” he said. “For the most part, the structure we have today dates back to 1904. It’s been added on to a couple of times in 1918 and 1952 there were additions and remodels.”
The church’s leadership previously evaluated the sanctuary roof’s condition. After lasting almost 115 years, some repairs were much-needed. The church launched the “Under the Roof Capital Campaign and Project” in efforts to raise approximately $1.8 million for a complete roof and exterior restoration for the sanctuary, a complete renovation of the children’s ministry area, minor updates to the preschool rooms, nursery and the youth ministry space. The launch date was about two weeks prior to the national COVID-19 closures.
“Even though the largest portion of it was the very, very involved roof project, we wanted to touch everything that was under the roof of the church. Because under this roof, we worship together, we grow together and we serve together. We just wanted to make sure everything that was a part of our church ministry was touched by that project,” McPhail said. “What we viewed it as was, this is an opportunity to touch every ministry in every space within our church, to equip our congregation to continue serving for generations. We didn’t want it to just be we’re making some repairs. This was about building on the legacy of our congregation that dates back to at this point, 164 years in this location.”
The main roof project was completed just in time for the wake of Hurricane Idalia. McPhail said while he was home in shelter, he received several phone calls and messages from people across the state complimenting the church’s renovations.
“I’m sitting at home with my family, and my dog tucked in a hallway, during the storm and my phone keeps buzzing, with people texting me from all over the state. and just about every single message says, “Hey, I hope you guys are okay, looks like Valdosta is getting hit hard. By the way, your church looks great on The Weather Channel.” To which I would respond, I just hope the church is still there,” he said.
McPhail said he often jokes that the projects and the 241 contributions from individuals and families were intended to prepare for its national TV debut.
Some of the capital project still remains — such as all the current original windows from 1941 within the Strickland building need replacing as well as general maintenance of the building.
Local residents and attendees can view a major name change following the renovations on the signage outside the church. The reconsecration ceremony was to highlight the church returning to its original history, consequently changing its name to First Methodist Church of Valdosta.
“We were a part of The United Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Church is going through a period of transition where some congregations are leaving the United Methodist Church and either going independent or joining the new denomination, which we’re a part of the Global Methodist Church. Once we joined the Global Methodist Church, we were no longer allowed to have “United” in our name, so we just returned to our historic name,” he explained. “Part of the reconsecration of the sanctuary was also returning to our roots. We are restoring who we’ve always been and we’re a continuation of all of his generations of families dating back to the 1800s would have been a part of this church. We’re just continuing forward as we’ve always been.”
The church bell, which was originally located within the sanctuary, received a facelift and is also placed outside the building. The congregation members took turns Sunday to ring the bell.
To those who are not familiar with the church McPhail said, “We are a community that is dedicated to being a historic presence in our community. We value being in the center of town, and take that as a responsibility to be in ministry to the community as a whole. We are passionate about discipleship, and giving people an opportunity to grow in their faith and also sending them out to serve in the community through witness and outreach.”