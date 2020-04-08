QUITMAN — A Brooks County man has died due to COVID-19, according to the South Health District.
The 87-year-old Brooks County resident had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized, according to a statement from the district.
This is the third death due to the coronavirus in the South Health District, per the statement.
In Lowndes County, four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of noon Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The total has risen to 49 cases in the county, per the report.
Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 29 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients and had eight patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 1:20 p.m. April 8.
