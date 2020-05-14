FITZGERALD - Ben Hill County has experienced its first death from COVID-19.
A 73-year-old male from Ben Hill succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the South Health District. The man was not hospitalized and the district said Thursday morning it did not know if he had underlying medical issues.
This death brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the district up to 36, according to a district statement.
“We are extremely saddened that another individual has died within our district,” said William R. Grow, district health director. “We continue to encourage older individuals and individuals with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems to stay home and away from others as much as possible to protect themselves from this devastating disease.”
