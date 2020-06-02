VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Transitional Center has experienced its first case of COVID-19.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections COVID-19 update Sunday, an offender at the Valdosta TC has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Valdosta TC is minimum-level security facility that helps male felons re-enter civilian life after time in prison providing therapeutic counseling, social and employment skills, according to the GDC website.
Residents are assigned to a work release program that spans the South Georgia and North Florida area, according to the website.
The facility, located on 263 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard, houses up to 164 residents with two dorms with three men per room and one open dorm with 14 beds, according to the website.
No staff have contracted the virus, according to the website.
The state corrections department has not responded to email questions.
