VALDOSTA — First Commerce Credit Union and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to offer a free drive-through Community Shred Day Thursday, April 13.
The Secure Records Solutions shred truck will be onsite at the First Commerce financial center, 3312 Inner Perimeter Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until the shred truck is full, organizers said in a statement.
Residents of Valdosta and surrounding communities are invited to bring up to three small boxes of confidential documents they would like to discard securely and have them shredded on site at no charge, organizers said.
“The privacy and security of our members is important to us and we are pleased to offer this free and convenient opportunity for people to dispose of sensitive or confidential documents” said Cecilia Homison, CEO of First Commerce Credit Union. “We are proud to partner with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Secure Records Solutions, and we hope many members of the community will take advantage of this opportunity.”
Volunteers will be on hand to help remove items from vehicles and put them in bins, which will be emptied into the truck to be shredded onsite. Paper-based documents will be accepted for free.
To ensure as many people as possible are able to take advantage of the free shred day, there will be a strict limit of three small boxes per person, organizers said.
Documents should be transported in unsealed boxes, not in plastic bags. There is no need to remove staples, paper clips or paper-based folders. Additionally, secure destruction of hard drives and recycling of electronics will be provided for a fee paid onsite.
“As a company that knows the importance of secure document destruction, we’re excited to partner with First Commerce Credit Union and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to offer this service to the community,” said Christopher Jones, chief problem solver at Secure Records Solutions. “This event provides an easy and convenient opportunity for Lowndes County residents to safeguard their sensitive information while getting rid of old documents. We’re happy to be a part of it.”
