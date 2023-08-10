VALDOSTA – First Commerce Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to establish the new First Commerce Credit Union scholarship for students at Southern Regional Technical College.
For more than 80 years, FCCU has worked to empower generations of people to enhance their financial well-being, company representatives said in a statement.
“By offering best-in-class financial products and services, free financial education and scholarship programs, FCCU helps to transform the communities they serve.”
The initial gift of $5,000 will benefit students who live in FCCU’s service area, which includes Lowndes, Atkinson, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Decatur, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Mitchell, Thomas, Tift and Worth counties.
Students majoring in SRTC’s School of Business, School of Industrial Technology and School of Professional Services programs and who also meet the residency requirement are eligible to apply for a $500 scholarship.
Four $500 scholarships will be awarded for the fall and spring semesters and two $500 scholarships will be awarded for the summer semesters.
“We are proud to partner with Southern Regional Technical College to help support students in our area who want to advance their education in order to pursue a successful career,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce chief executive officer. “First Commerce continually looks for opportunities to make a difference in the communities we serve and the SRTC scholarship program is a wonderful way to empower local students to create a path toward long-term financial well-being.”
The SRTC Foundation will manage the scholarship, which became available for the 2023 fall semester. The Foundation’s first priority is to provide support that enhances student learning.
Christina Reneau, SRTC’s director of institutional advancement, said, “We are truly grateful to First Commerce Credit Union for their $5,000 donation to student scholarships at Southern Regional Technical College. Their support shows a strong commitment to education and community growth. With this contribution, we’re helping students overcome financial barriers and achieve their academic goals. Thank you, First Commerce Credit Union, for making a meaningful difference in our students’ lives. We look forward to a continued partnership.”
SRTC offers more than 150 degree, diploma and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired career, college representatives said, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties.
