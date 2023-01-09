VALDOSTA — First Commerce Credit Union’s “Power of Gratitude” CD promotion helped several children and families during the holidays.
First Commerce pledged to donate to the Valdosta Toys for Tots for every CD opened during the campaign in November and early December, up to $5,000, credit union representatives said.
In addition to the monetary donation, all 14 First Commerce financial centers across South Georgia and North Florida served as donation sites to collect toys for children.
“First Commerce is committed to finding meaningful ways to give back to the communities we serve,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce chief executive officer. “We were thrilled to offer a CD promotion that not only empowered people to enhance their financial well-being but also gave the community a way to show support for families experiencing financial hardships during the holidays through Toys for Tots. The response from the community has been incredibly heartwarming.”
“What a great honor and blessing it was for Valdosta Toys for Tots to be selected as a recipient,” said Jenny Jolly, the Valdosta Toys for Tots coordinator. “The $5,000 contribution provided a great deal of the children we serve with the opportunity to wake up and find a gift with their name on it, Christmas morning. Thank you, First Commerce, for presenting an opportunity for individuals to plan for their future while also investing in the future of their community.”
In addition to donating to the Valdosta Toys for Tots, First Commerce financial centers in North Florida also collected toys and made a $5,000 donation to the Tallahassee, Fla., Toys for Tots to be used for local families.
