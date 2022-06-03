VALDOSTA – Firehouse Sub's North Ashley Street location pledged to donate 25 meals to the men and women of Lowndes County’s Fire Rescue on May 16. In two weeks, the project has raised six meals.
Since the restaurant’s inception, Firehouse Subs has provided 400 meals for public safety organizations such as the Valdosta Police Department, South Georgia Medical Center and Lowndes County 911.
Chris Fabozzi, the franchise owner, said he hopes to have all 25 meals accounted for by the end of the month. He and Sondra McCormick, location manager, came up with the idea for a meal initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic and said they are glad it's coming to fruition.
“People were kind of staying in, sales were down and we were thinking of creative ways to combat that. Sondra, my general manager, came up with the idea. It worked and people got behind it. She really went the extra mile and had signs and cards all over the store,” he said.
Fabozzi said Firehouse Sub’s history has deep roots with firefighters and first responders, so the franchise is always looking for ways to give back to them.
“Contrary to popular belief, we are not a themed restaurant. Firehouse Subs was founded by firefighters to provide lunch to other firefighters," he said. "We’ve also donated a few sets of our meals to hospitals because they also fall under that same realm. Those two groups of people have especially struggled with COVID.”
McCormick and Fabozzi have been optimistic about reaching the end goal as support picks up from the community.
“It's really been a matter of getting going. Getting the first 10 was always tricky, but once we get closer to the goal, that’s when people jump in. Since we have six, it's only a matter of time before it starts pouring in.”
According to Firehouse Sub representatives, the efforts of Fabozzi, the Firehouse crew and patrons have raised more than $656,000 in grants toward first responders for the greater South Georgia and North Florida area.
