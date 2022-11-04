VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Valdosta Fire Department firefighters trained this week for rail car derailment and resulting hazardous material release called Operation Awareness Response.
Both departments were instructed by Norfolk Southern. The railroad is considered one of the nation’s major transporters of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals and metals and construction materials, according to county officials.
Chad Edwards, Norfolk Southern’s senior manager of hazardous materials and fire-life safety, said training covers multiple municipalities through the EMS, fire and police departments and prepares them for alignment issues and crossing accidents in a classroom setting.
“We cover locomotive fires. We cover derailment. We cover what they should do, in and around rail equipment. What they should do at rail yards, who they should contact and give them an overview of the process. So like in the city (and) Lowndes County, you have four different operating railroads. You have the Valdosta railroad. You have CSX, Norfolk Southern and then you have a little commuter rail that runs low excursions on the weekend,” he said.
“So by giving them the information, they’ll be better prepared not only on our rail, but on other railroad incidents. We have a dome trailer that we built that actually shows the first responders how to do a C-Kit, which is for ‘chlorine car’ or we can go over different kits, whether it be a Midland-Kit or Kelso-Kit.”
Edwards said since there’s usually only two personnel on a lead locomotive, a rail incident could be a lot to handle due to the sheer volume of materials in a car. While first responders are quick to run in and save lives, they need to assess which cars have hazardous materials, spot isolation zones and determine if a neighborhood may need to be evacuated.
This led to the implementation of AskRail and other emergency tools for first responders.
“Before they arrive on the scene, they can pull up everything they need to see. All that could be done in less than two minutes with the app on their phone. We also talk about (freight) cross and locator apps which are in the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County.
“If you have a train incident and the trains are (running) two miles, you’re gonna block up a majority of your response territory. So it gives them an idea and says ‘Hey, OK, maybe we need to go a different direction or maybe we need to alert a different station on the north end of town and let them know we’re stuck by train,’” he said.
For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Valdosta Fire Department, visit www.lowndescounty.com and https://www.valdostacity.com/fire-department.
