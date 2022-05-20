VALDOSTA – Fourth-grade students recently learned about simple machines and how they are used daily.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Dewar Elementary School have been partnering for several years to reinforce the lesson of simple machines.
Emily Renfroe, a Dewar teacher, said, “Our fourth graders have been learning about simple machines in science. Today, they received a special visit from the Lowndes County Fire Rescue, who have helped explain the importance of simple machines in their daily duties.”
The simple machines are the inclined plane, lever, wedge, wheel and axle, pulley, and screw.
Students receive hands-on examples of how these simple machines can be used daily, while having fun with their classmates.
In addition to the lesson on simple machines, Lowndes County Fire Rescue members took the time to educate students on fire safety such as smoke alarm detection, how to call 911 in case of a fire and fire escape planning.
“We love partnering with schools, groups and organizations to serve the community,” Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County pubic information officer, said. “The partnership with Dewar allows Fire Rescue to educate students about all the services they are able to provide to the community.”
