VALDOSTA – No injuries were reported following a residential fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
At approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, Valdosta firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 1714 Azalea Drive.
"The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the attic," according to the VFD statement. "Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. One occupant was displaced as a result of the fire."
Fifteen fire personnel responded to the scene. Valdosta police officers and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted.
Firefighters said unattended cooking was the cause of the fire.
