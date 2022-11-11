VALDOSTA — A South Georgia film group hosts open auditions Saturday for an upcoming movie.
Southern Joy Media, Shadow Fox Design and Fusion Creative Marketing present auditions for a “gritty, coming of age” movie.
Roger Whitehouse, Southern Joy Media, said, “The movie description is the stark reality of a broken family; their struggles and their journey to redemption and hope.”
Whitehouse said the film will be shot in Valdosta and surrounding areas. The casting call is open to all ages and genders. Looking for musicians, singers, actors, comedians, etc. Auditions will be held noon Saturday, Nov. 12, 100 N. Patterson St., Suite P.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.