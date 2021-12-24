VALDOSTA – The Salvation Army toy giveaway served more than 1,000 children and families this holiday season.
For nearly 70 years, The Valdosta Daily Times, banks such as Guardian Bank and the Salvation Army have worked to ensure no local child finds an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
The Salvation Army coordinates with parents and families to shop the children’s wish lists to fulfill the promise of the Empty Stocking Fund.
“Today, we are providing toys to over 1,100 children and families that preregistered and tomorrow we will provide toys to additional children and families that were unable to preregister,” Salvation Army Capt. Tasha Thomas said Tuesday.
Toy distribution was Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The parents have enjoyed being able to shop for their children, it is a feeling of empowerment when they are able to come in and actually choose the toys that their children will receive.”
Volunteers for the toy giveaway are City of Valdosta employees, Salvation Army church members and other individuals and families in the community.
Brian Taylor, first-year volunteer, brought his two children and a family friend to help.
“The main reason I am volunteering is to allow my kids the opportunity to give back,” Taylor said. “It has been an excellent experience and I am happy to know that these children and families will not have to go without (gifts) this year.”
Valdosta Daily Times readers, local residents and organizations donated record amount of donations last holiday season of $50,000. The Empty Stocking Fund brought toys to approximately 1,000 South Georgia children in 2020.
From noon-2 p.m., Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, the Salvation Army will provide lunch at the Salvation Army headquarters on Troup Street.
