VALDOSTA – A fifth patient has been confirmed with COVID-19 in Lowndes County.
The patient, at South Georgia Medical Center main hospital, received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and was undergoing treatment as of noon Wednesday, said Erika Bennett, SGMC director of marketing.
The patient was already being treated at the main hospital when the test was performed and came back positive for the coronavirus, said Johnny Ball, SGMC vice president of marketing and public affairs.
There was no known connection between this case and the other confirmed cases in Lowndes County as of noon Wednesday, and it was unknown if the patient had recently traveled overseas, he said.
Ball said there was no exposure to hospital staff and they continue following CDC protocols for COVID-19.
The patient was not screened in the drive-through screening station at the SGMC Smith Northview location, but SGMC noted that more than 400 residents were screened during the first two days of the station.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
