HAHIRA – The new North Lowndes Sports Complex is prepared to host 100-plus teams from across the state of Georgia.
George Page, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority/Sports Tourism executive director, said the authority is excited for the addition of eight new fields.
“We wanted to have an open house for the community to see our new addition to school-based sports, tournaments and much more,” Page said.
“The new first-class facilities will help us recruit tournaments to continue to be an economic engine in our community.”
The North Lowndes Sports Complex is an addition to North Lowndes Park in Hahira. The Lowndes County special purpose local option sales tax project was completed in two phases and added eight fields with sports lighting, paved parking, a concession/restroom building and a maintenance building.
Saturday, April 22, VLPRA encouraged residents to use the new facilities by playing soccer, football, hula hoop and other games with refreshments.
The complex will host soccer, football, lacrosse and field hockey tournaments. In addition, field rental is available to residents.
Page said business owners can always tell when there is a tournament in town, because the economic jolt in the service industry businesses and providers makes it a “win-win” for the community.
“We are trying to maximize the use of our first-class facilities to bring business, to be an economic engine in our community,” Page said.
The complex is connected to North Lowndes Park, which has a multipurpose field, skate park, pavilion and walking path.
