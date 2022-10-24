VALDOSTA – Lowndes Middle National FFA Organization students excelled in the youth educational exhibit competitions at the Georgia National Fair.
Designed to provide both hands-on educational experience and develop presentation and research skills, Lowndes Middle FFA won:
Ag Mechanics: Sophia Panizzi, (wooden cat house, first Place); floral design: Payton Davis (first), Cassidy Whiting (second), Prodigy Delgado (third); Research Mini Booths: Isabella Cowart/John Mark Mim (invasive yellow bass, second), Steven Sipes/Presli Starling (invasive grass carp, second), Piper Martin, Gerardo Hernandez (blue catfish, third), Raymond Copeland/Landry Jones (invasive zebra mussels, third), Jackson Sindt/Gracie Tompkins (invasive alligator weed, third), Stefany Contreras/Analie Hernandez (invasive oxygen weed, third). Agricultural Education Advisor: Pamela Ross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.