VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County FFA livestock team competed at the Georgia National Fair Cattle and Hog Show.
In the first week, the Lowndes County FFA cattle team earned top honors as the Cattle Herdsman Award Reserve Champion, an award based on teamwork, knowledge of animal husbandry and team professional standards, school officials said in a statement.
In the second week, the hog team showed off its finest in the Market Hog Show.
The team brought home individual placings:
Wade Ross (Grade 9, LHS) with Lily (class winner and division reserve champion), Levi Rowland (11, LHS) with Moonpie (class winner, Limousin steers), Miss Lady and Little Miss (eighth and ninth place respectively, Hereford heifers), Landen Zipperer (11, LHS) with Bones (class winner, Angus steers), Lacey Montgomery (10, LHS) with Amanda and Sam (second-place Charolais heifers, sixth-place Crossbred steers), Jalie Montgomery (8, LMS) with Ken and Barbie (fourth Simmental steers, ninth Hereford heifers), Braylynn Moore (9, LHS) with Junior (fifth, Simmental steers), Henry Stone (8, LMS) with Miss Princess and Lady (fourth and sixth, Angus heifers) and finalist eighth-grade showmanship, Andrew Cone (7, LMS) with Lola and Lincoln (fifth Crossbred heifers, fifth Hereford steers), Gabe Panizzi (8, LMS) with Bubba (sixth Maine steers), Layton Zipperer (9, LHS) with Shrek (10th-place Angus steers) and Avery Jacobs (7, LMS) with Mouse (ninth, Crossbred steers) and finalist seventh-grade showmanship.
Hog Division: Brooke Stone (10, LHS) with Sandy and Second Chance (fifth-place Gilt, fifth-place Barrow), Austin Rice (9, LHS) with Dolly (Gilt) and Kaiden Mason (8, HMS) with Hershel (Barrow).
The Lowndes Area Hog show will be held at the Lowndes County Civic Center, 6 p.m., Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. The Valdosta Area Beef Show and Sale will be held 6 p.m., March 12, 13, at the Lowndes County Civic Center.
For more information, contact FFA advisors Quinton Hadsock, Mack Ross, Lindsey Stone (LHS), Anna Grantham (Pine Grove Middle School), Pamela Ross (Lowndes Middle School) and Kristen Thomas (Hahira Middle School).
