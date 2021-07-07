VALDOSTA — As Tropical Storm Elsa moves further inland, only two major power outages have reported so far by three of the major electric companies serving the areas in and around Lowndes County.
Georgia Power reported an outage around Remerton at 12:30 p.m., affecting 41 customers. At 12:35 p.m., that outage is no longer visible on the map. A smaller outage, affecting less than five customers, reports an estimated repair time by 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Power’s map shows no other outages in Lowndes, Brooks, Berrien, Lanier, Cook or Echols counties.
Colquitt EMC, which serves Lowndes, Berrien, Cook and Brooks counties, reported a smattering of outages across its map. In Lowndes, two outages are reported, one affecting 93 customers and another affecting 58 customers. Both are southeast of Valdosta, around GA Highway 94.
Three outages are reported across Berrien and Cook, affecting fewer than 15 customers.
