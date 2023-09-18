VALDOSTA – The State of Georgia and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has recently opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Lowndes County and is ready to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors from Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.
Nikki Gaskins, the FEMA media relations specialist, said the Disaster Recovery Center officially opened at noon Sunday, Sept. 17, and served about 50 residents from the listed areas. The center will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for seven days a week.
The center houses trained specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program who can help survivors face to face through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available from FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.
“To date, we’ve approved more than $1 million for disaster survivors and that is with grant money that does not have to be repaid,” Gaskins said in an interview Monday.
The awarded funds can be used for a wide range of scenarios that people might need assistance with following a disaster such as basic home repairs, for dental and medical services, childcare, moving and storage, and even funeral expenses.
FEMA encourages all individuals to begin their recovery process as early as possible. They advise residents to take photos or videos that show damage and to keep their receipts if they purchased equipment to help with the recovery. Gaskins said there might be a potential reimbursement program implemented for those equipment purchases.
Residents do not have to visit the center to apply for the FEMA Disaster Assistance, but representatives urge residents to meet with a specialist physically if they can. Residents can also apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. The first step in the recovery process should be to inquire with your insurance agency provider. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
“If you have insurance, that is going to be your first line of defense. FEMA is not a substitute or replacement for insurance. Anything that a survivor might receive from FEMA is usually going to be supplemental and not enough to make a person whole. Also by law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments,” Gaskins explained.
When preparing for a visit to the Disaster Recovery Center, residents should bring with them a mobile device, a valid form of identification such as a driver’s license or state ID and their insurance provider and coverage information ready for the specialist.
“As long as you live in one of those three designated counties and that’s Lowndes County, Cook County and Glynn County and you suffered damages as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia you may be eligible for disaster assistance,” she said. “The goal for FEMA is to get that money in the hands of survivors as quickly as possible but it’s going to vary on everyone’s circumstances.”
Each applicant’s potential award varies on a case by case basis and is different for everyone. No one is guaranteed a monetary award, but FEMA will act as a resource navigator for those who need more assistance.
After a resident submits an application, FEMA inspectors will contact the applicant to schedule a damage assessment visit to the home. They will have a FEMA attire on and a badge with a seal that should be ready upon request. They will not make a determination at the visit. The assessment information will be passed on to the representatives. A determination letter will be sent to the applicant and the individual has 60 days from the letter address date to appeal the decision if needed.
Gaskins clarified that FEMA assistance is not dependent on the applicant’s income. There is a question on the application about the individual’s income in case they can refer the individual to the Small Business Administration.
“FEMA is a piece of the puzzle. We are not the entire piece. It really takes the community, the non-profits, the local leaders and other federal agencies like the Small Business Administration,” she said.
The Small Business Administration has two Business Recovery Centers located at the Lowndes-County Chamber of Commerce Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and within the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.
“SBA helps homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses of all sizes to prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate from disasters of all types man-made or natural,” Sharon Gadbois, the SBA public affairs specialist said.
The disaster declaration covers Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes counties in Georgia, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Camden, Colquitt, Echols, Lanier, McIntosh, Tift, and Wayne in Georgia; and Hamilton and Madison in Florida.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Homeowners can apply for a loan up to $500,000 maximum to cover damage to the homeowner’s primary residence and $100,000 maximum loan for contents and personal property including vehicles. To apply, please visit SBA.gov/disaster.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
She explained that interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.5% for homeowners and renters.
The interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the initial disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the initial disbursement.
Disaster survivors should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a loan, Gadbois said, an individual should apply as a backup just in case unforeseen issues arise.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes.
Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls, and landscaping to help protect property and occupants from future disasters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.