VALDOSTA – Coleman Talley Law Firm, Valdosta-based law firm, has secured the Bar President’s Award in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy.
The firm’s accomplishment was celebrated during an award presentation hosted by Second Harvest of South Georgia.
The Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, an annual event, engages legal professionals across Georgia in combating hunger beyond the courtroom.
In its 12th iteration, the competition saw the participation of 197 law firms, in-house counsel and courts statewide, uniting more than 14,000 employees.
Collectively, these legal practitioners raised $829,239, equivalent to more than 3.2 million meals for those facing food insecurity.
Funds generated through this initiative remain within local food bank regions, bolstering their capacity to provide sustenance to families in need.
According to Franklin Richards, Second Harvest chief executive officer, the firm had exceeded the $55,000 fundraising milestone and achieved its 12th consecutive win in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy.
The cumulative donations from Coleman Talley Law Firm to the food bank have surpassed a quarter of a million dollars since the competition’s inception in 2012.
“Board member Bill Holland’s leadership has been instrumental in driving this impactful campaign, ensuring that South Georgia communities receive essential sustenance,” he said.
Each donated dollar translates to more than eight meals distributed to individuals in need, offering tangible assistance to families grappling with food insecurity. Notably, South Georgia holds the highest incidence of children at risk of hunger in the state, with one in eight affected. Responding to this challenge, Second Harvest of South Georgia has diligently addressed a 30% increase in demand.
