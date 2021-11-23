VALDOSTA – Community partners host the second annual Feed the City event.
The organizations will be serving meals at four locations on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Senior citizens can call or text (229) 335-4185 for delivery options.
Feed the City is sponsored by LAMP, Kings United Foundation Inc., Pepsi, United Way, Urban Ink, IGA, 107.9 The Beat, Only the Mobb, Kstar BBQ, Lowndes County Sheriff Office, Big Nick's, Second Harvest and Park Avenue United Methodist Church.
Locations:
Eastside site: LAMP 714 Charlton St.
Southside site: S.S.C.C.H. 311 South St.
Westside site: Usher Business 202 West Gordon St.
Northside site: Old VHS 3101 Barack Obama Blvd.
