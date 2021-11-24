VALDOSTA – The 2022 Father-Daughter Dance will not take place, lead organizer Jeff Stewart said Wednesday.
He cited the impact of COVID-19 and concerns for safety as the reason for cancellation.
"We are saddened about not having the event but the cost of planning and time commitment are large and would (be) disastrous if we had to cancel close to the event," he said.
The dance is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and is usually held in February.
The popular event normally gathers thousands at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center and bonds fathers with their daughters.
