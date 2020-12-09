This story was updated at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday to include comments from organizer Jeff Stewart.
VALDOSTA – The 25th Annual Father Daughter Dance in Valdosta has been cancelled, organizers announced on social media Wednesday morning.
The dance is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and is spearheaded by Jeff Stewart. It was scheduled for Feb. 5-6.
Organizers cited the ongoing pandemic and concerns for safety as the reason for cancellation.
The popular dance usually gathers thousands at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center and bonds fathers with their daughters.
"We are saddened that this event cannot proceed as in the past, but due to the COVID virus, it's a different world right now and we have to take into consideration the volunteers from First Presbyterian Church and others in the community that help assist with this event and consider their safety along with the attendees' safety," Stewart said. "We know that most people will understand and some will be frustrated, but for the safety of all, it was unfortunately the right decision to make at this time."
Commemorative 2021 Father Daughter Dance T-shirts will be available this month on fatherdaughterdance.org, Stewart said. Proceeds will benefit First Presbyterian Church.
