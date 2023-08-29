LAKE PARK — A wreck that blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Lowndes County Tuesday resulted in a fatality, the county sheriff said.
The accident took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the area north of Exit 5, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
A woman driving a car onto the interstate at Exit 5 collided with a semi truck hauling plastic pallets, the sheriff said. The semi flipped and blocked all three northbound lanes.
The woman driving the car was killed, Paulk said. Her name was not immediately available.
The truck’s driver was trapped and had to be cut out, he said.
